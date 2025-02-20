«Alarm in European metal, engineering and technology industries». The last juncture bulletin released by the great Spanish industrial employer, Confemetal, does not put hot cloths to the pessimistic future expectations for the industrial sector European that emerge … of a role prepared by the European employers Ceemet and whose main conclusions have decided to incorporate its national report as a kind of notice to navigators.

«Metal industries, engineering and technology have been sending alarm signals regarding the deterioration of their economic situation due to geopolitical, political, economic and structural crises that not only are not resolved but aggravated. Solutions have been proposed, but unfortunately so far the lack of commitment and disconnection between the imposed rules and reality have threatened the competitiveness of these industries, “a document that qualifies the current situation of” historical crisis “and warns that it warns that Do not mediate a quick reaction from the authorities Employment in these sectors will begin to be reduced.

With stagnant order wallets, the feeling of the sector in low hours due to factor closure ads in Central “They are still gloomy with decreasing levels of production and without return to positive short -term rates.”

The diagnosis of the great industry is that the sector is going through a kind of perfect storm agitated by several factors. The first factor towards which they point, hooking to the diagnosis of the situation carried out by the Draghi report, is the little operation of the existing regulation in Europe that “either overrregulate or leaves worrying lagoons.” The demolishing document disseminated by the European employers and replicated by Confemetal in its last juncture bulletin to speak of «a excess regulation and bureaucratic interventionwhich hinders investment and innovation «.

The paralysis of the activity has not prevented the sector from being also hit by one of the evils of our time: the Difficulties of companies to find professional profiles They need. «There are still vacancies despite the fall of the activity and the closure of plants of the automobile industry in some member countries and they already extend beyond Stem jobs (acronym in English of competencies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics ), to activities such as administration, accounting and others linked to the digital and ecological transition, ”says the report.

Cheap investments and energy

The exit would be to increase public and private investment in the European Union, but on the one hand the closures of plants due to lack of activity are retracting the investment of private actors in the sector, while the New European Fiscal Framework and the slightly contractive tax approach defined by the Commission also does not help the recovery of the sector’s figures.

And in all this list of injuries in recent months, the Trump administration and the commercial confrontation escalation Between the United States and China, with consequences on world trade, with particularly harmful replicas on the very open European economy and “with especially negative consequences for the automobile industry, which acts as a engine for the industrial sector as a whole.”

Thus configured the picture does not surprise that the great European industrial employer concludes that «Economic perspectives are therefore pessimistic»And appeal to the European Commission in terms that begin to sound as acquaintances: reinforce the internal market with less administrative charges, avoid unrealistic and unrealizable predictions and goals and establish a long -term energy policy« in which all the Energy and technologies sources to achieve a solid energy supply policy and reasonable prices ». Only, they say, an industrial plan can be designed that manages to get the sector out of your current crisis.