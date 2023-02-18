The great escape: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Saturday 18 February 2023, at 21.20 on La7 airs The Great Escape, a 1963 film directed by John Sturges based on the book by Paul Brickhill, Australian pilot of the Royal Australian Air Force, whose Supermarine Spitfire was shot down in Tunisia in March 1943. Brickhill was subsequently interned in Germany at the concentration camp for officers Stalag Luft III at Sagan (now Żagań, Poland, but then in German Lower Silesia), where he participated in the construction of a tunnel intended for escape from the camp . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1942, the forces of the Third Reich of Hitler’s Nazi Germany are completing the final operations of capturing Allied troops, including a group of British prisoners taken to the German prison camp of Stalag Luft III, run by the Luftwaffe and created to house all the so-called “rotten apples” collected after various escape attempts, however trying, at the behest of flight lieutenant Danny Velinski, to create “humane” conditions to discourage prisoners from repeating escape attempts. The figure of the USAAF squadron leader Roger Bartlett emerges immediately among the prisoners, called in code X1, rightly suspected by the Germans of being the head of an organization dedicated to favoring and organizing escapes to create disorder and destabilization among the German forces . After a brief conversation with group captain Ramsey, commander of the prisoners and the highest ranking Allied officer, Bartlett decides to carry out a massive escape attempt, based on the construction of three tunnels (named “Tom”, “Dick” and “Harry” ) which should allow the escape of about 250 prisoners.

The organization of the escape is meticulously planned and carried out, thanks also to the identification of some key figures, including a burglar, a tunnel specialist (Lieutenant Velinski), a forger, a carpenter and a tailor; moreover, a massive network of collaborators was set up who prepared documents, civilian clothes, maps, railway tickets, food rations and whatever else was necessary. However, during the celebrations organized by the American prisoners to commemorate Independence Day, the “Tom” tunnel was discovered by the guards of the Stalag. Among the Americans, Captain Virgil Hilts, an expert bomber pilot decides to try to escape alone, but will put himself at the service of the organization after the killing of a prisoner friend of his, the Scotsman Archibald Ives who had lost his nerve discovery of the tunnel and had rushed towards the barbed wire ending up under fire from a watchtower.

The great escape: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Great Escape, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Steve McQueen as Captain Virgil Hilts (USAAF)

James GarnerFlight Lieutenant[1] Robert Hendley

Richard AttenboroughSquadron leader[2] Roger Bartlett

James Donald: group captain[3] Ramsey

Charles Bronson: Flight Lieutenant Danny Velinski

Donald Pleasence: Flight Lieutenant Colin Blythe

James CoburnFlying officer[4] Louis Sedgwick

Hannes MessemerColonel Von Luger

David McCallum as Lieutenant Commander Eric Ashley-Pitt (Fleet Air Arm)

Gordon JacksonFlight Lieutenant Sandy MacDonald

John Leyton: Flight Lieutenant William Dickes

Angus Lennie as flying officer Archibald Ives

Nigel Stock: Flight Lieutenant Dennis Cavendish

Robert Graf: Werner

Jud TaylorLieutenant Goff

Karl-Otto Alberty: SS Untersturmführer Steinac (of the SS)

George Mikell: SS Obersturmführer Dietrich

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Great Escape on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 18 February 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.