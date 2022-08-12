POKROVSK. Ukrainians travel mainly by train to move from one city to another in the country, the state company Ukrzaliznytsia over the years has become famous and cult – the historic bunks, its vintage linens, its glass tea glasses with logo -, so much so as to become a location for commercials and music videos, young Ukrainian designers have even designed trendy clothes starting from the sheets of the beds of its bunks. Ukrainian trains since the beginning of the war have never stopped traveling and have played a fundamental role in the evacuations of refugees who fled from the east to the west of the country or abroad.

More than three million people have fled by train, without the need to buy a ticket through the 23,000 kilometers of national railway, the third largest European railway network after France and Germany. And now they play a key role in the evacuations from Donbass. Russian pressure is slow but relentless, Putin’s troops are on the outskirts of Bakhmut and Soledar, the government of Kiev is thinking of a general evacuation, from Donetsk and also from areas of the Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts.

From Pokrovsk, the strategic station in the rear of the Donbass, the traffic is destined to increase further. Committed to the forefront, the railway company is the first national employer, is in fourth place for traffic flows after China, Russia and India, and continues to be the main actor of the flows of civilians in and out. Generally we leave in the evening to arrive the following day, the cost of the ticket is affordable, it depends on the class you choose. Each car has a conductor in impeccable uniform who views the tickets on boarding the train, distributes sheets and towels upon departure and offers tea or coffee, if included in the cost of the ticket. Once the train leaves, after the distribution of the sheets, everyone begins to prepare the bed, then begins the ritual of tea or coffee in the famous cup that, immediately after, the manager of the carriage comes to claim. Since the beginning of the war, the way of traveling of Ukrainians has varied greatly, the windows are all covered with adhesive tape – to contain any glass fragments in case of explosions -, and so the view of the outside is always blurred, blurred , indefinable.

At night the lights are turned off, the curtains strictly closed, the trains freeze their snorts to the sound of the anti-aircraft sirens, and accumulate delay. Traveling in the dark takes away comfort and safety, even after months of war one is led to think that the enemy is always lurking to scrutinize; a distressing feeling from which it is difficult to escape. After months there are still those who leave, many return and those who have returned sometimes leave again because the war does not stop and hits everywhere. On the trains there are soldiers who go on leave and return home, noisy and celebrating, others instead who leave for the front, answer the first call, frightened and bewildered, students che comes home from university, pregnant women, children jumping on their beds. A few hours after departure, night falls, the lights go out, there are those who dine in bunks with lard and candlelit spreads, others toast with a few sips of Samagon – homemade vodka -, a very young woman breastfeeding, a sad military man looks at the blurry landscape flowing through a bored window, someone is talking on the phone twisted in a seat in the corridor due to a too short charger cable.

A prostitute in the third class is continually solicited by her admirers in a continuous coming and going who knows where, a young man while sleeping in his bed, at the top, constantly turns around giving the idea that the bed can give way and fall on us from a moment to ‘ other, only the phone will fall and it will no longer find the next morning. Then slowly everything dies down, the noises fade, she goes to sleep, the train jolts and creaks, it’s all dark. Half an hour before arrival at the station, the call from the controller arrives on time to wake up those who are still asleep. The curtains open, you wash your face, undo your bed and, a little sore, you queue up to get off at the station. The train is the mirror of this country that does not stop, if not temporarily, that goes and returns, that turns off the lights but not the Ukrainian mind and hearts that beat strongly for their right to be free and sovereign. A few days ago the mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region wanted by the Ukrainian government began, and will take place through the historic night trains that run throughout the country. The first train has left, many others will follow.