Alain Bouchard opened in 1980 a little shop in Laval, a population neighboring Montreal – the largest city in Quebec – to offer drinks, sweets, lottery and other products characteristic of the convenience stores. And today, 37 years later, he is the chairman of the board of directors of Alimentation Couche-Tard (night owl, in French), a company with more than 12,300 establishments and about 120,000 employees in 24 countries. The group is on the heels of the US firm 7-Eleven, which, although it has more stores in the world, operates mainly under the franchise system.

In the book Couche-Tard ou l’audace de réussir, the journalist Guy Gendron argues that Bouchard’s (Chicoutimi, 1949) entrepreneurial engine has been the desire to restore his father’s honor. Born into a wealthy family thanks to the profits of a forest road builder, Alain Bouchard witnessed in childhood the family bankruptcy due to poor financial decisions. Today he is on the list of the richest people in Canada.

Bouchard worked as a teenager at a convenience store owned by his brother. Later he held various positions in a supermarket, although he was always encouraged by the dream of becoming independent. After successfully opening and managing his first store, he enlisted the support of three partners (who still accompany him on his adventure) to acquire in 1985 a dozen stores located near Quebec City. Expansion continued in the French-speaking province.

In 1999, Bouchard and his colleagues decided to make the leap to the rest of Canada, buying 980 stores in one go. Afterwards, the gaze was on the neighboring country. Alimentation Couche-Tard took control of some American establishments and in 2003 it bet big: it bought the Circle K chain, with a presence in various areas of the United States as well as in other countries, for $ 804 million.

The last two major acquisitions of Couche-Tard have covered extensive lines in the trade press. In 2012, it bought its chain of service stations from Norway, Statoil, the largest in Scandinavia and with a strong presence in the Baltic countries. Thus, 2,853 establishments joined the Canadian firm in exchange for 2,800 million dollars. And in August of last year, it acquired the American CST Brands for 4,400 million, adding about 2,100 branches in North America. In this way, Couche-Tard has established itself widely in the United States and Canada, in addition to having stores in countries such as Mexico, Honduras, Egypt, China, the Philippines, Ireland, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Russia, Norway and Sweden.

According to various analyzes, Couche-Tard will have a turnover in 2017 higher than that of any other Canadian company: around 50,000 million dollars. The firm is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for a value close to 28,500 million. It should be noted that 82% of its stores in North America also sell fuels, as well as almost all of its stores in Europe. Just over 42% of the company’s revenue in 2016 came from fuel. To this must be added that a large range of private label products is beginning to explode.

What factors are behind the success? Jacques Nantel, a professor at the Montreal School of Business Studies, comments: “The first factor is Bouchard, a very disciplined businessman with an excellent knowledge of retail operations. Also the strategy of being a local business has been important. The company seeks to be close to the consumer with an offer that is not numerous, but that hits the mark ”.

Advantageous situation

Nantel also highlights the benefits for Couche-Tard of its expansion process: “Convenience stores deal with few distributors, since generally only one supplies different products. By having many stores, the margin to negotiate with distributors is greater. It is not the same to ask a brewery for good prices when owning two establishments than a thousand ”.

Couche-Tard expansion is far from over. It seeks to further increase its presence in the United States and Canada; it also expects to increase its operations in Asia. What obstacles could you find in your way? The transition from fossil fuels to electricity in the car has been evoked as a challenge for the firm. “Bouchard and his team have always shown great adaptability. For example, they reacted effectively to laws to make it difficult to sell cigarettes. They will know how to adapt to new energy sources and will incorporate other products, ”says Nantel. In statements to the newspaper La Presse, Bouchard pointed out that they already offer spaces for recharging electric vehicles in Norway. And one thing he forcefully assured: that his company adapts very quickly to changes in consumer habits.