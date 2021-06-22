There was no surprise whatsoever. The vote was split in the Senate into two equal parts, 50 Democratic votes and 50 Republican votes. The great electoral reform that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, aspired to, died even before he began his debate. If there was a moment for applause in the Democratic ranks, it was when it was finally known the decision of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to join his colleagues in saying “yes” to proceed with the debate on the rule.

With the resolution of Manchin, who was on the phone with Biden in the morning, a powerful message was sent: The Democratic Party was united. That was the same message that Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wanted to emphasize once the vote was concluded. “The right to vote does not belong to Republicans or Democrats,” said Harris, who unusually presided over the vote because of his office. “It is the right to vote of the American people.”

Schumer showed his anger and disappointment with the Republican bench for not having been able to extend an olive branch in the face of such important legislation. The senator from New York warned the opposition that what happened tonight in the hemicycle was “the starting shot, not the end of the race.” For the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, “the fight is not over.”

Be that as it may, the great electoral reform, the largest in eight decades, was mortally wounded. The desire to end the restrictions imposed by the Republicans in several states, with the approval of 18 laws that limit the suffrage of Hispanic and African-American minorities, now faces a journey without a clear roadmap. Now what? Is the big question without a clear answer.

The vote to begin the debate on the so-called People’s Law was already preceded by controversy. During a fiery speech last Monday on Capitol Hill, Chuck Schumer wanted to expose the Republican onslaught by refusing even to debate those rights. “Will our fellow Republicans at least let us debate?” The senator declared. “This is the only matter on the table to be decided tomorrow. [por el martes], and I think we are about to find out how my Republican colleagues will answer that question, “Schumer closed his speech. The majority leader in the Upper House was not wrong.

The Senate bill, which was approved by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives last March, would have made it easier for people to register to vote, requiring states to hold early elections at least 15 days before the election. Election Day and would have handed the redistribution of voting districts to nonpartisan commissions rather than state legislatures.

For Republicans, the People’s Law is exclusively about a partisan abuse of power by the Democrats and a federal overreach in the electoral systems of the States, which could eventually challenge it in court. Until after noon this Tuesday, in the fight against the current of caucus Democrat joined the battle given against the norm by a member of his own group, Senator Manchin, whose vote was final, not so much so that the law will be debated but because of the image of unity that the party in power showed

Earlier this month, Manchin had made his position very clear in an opinion piece published in the West Virginia capital newspaper, Charleston Gazette-Mail, explaining why he planned to vote against the Law for the People. So, for the most republican democrat in Washington, in the face of the strong polarization in the country, it was necessary to advance in forcing pacts and restoring a bipartisan agenda. Hours before Tuesday’s vote, Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock declared that “productive” talks were taking place among Democrats, but did not clarify whether Manchin had reached an agreement with his party. What finally happened.

The only option that Democrats had to pass the People’s Law would be to eliminate or modify what is known as filibusterism. With the evolution of the evolved filibuster technique and its theatricality almost disappeared, this method is staged in the contemporary Senate with a Chamber in which laws are passed by a qualified majority of three fifths, thus the threshold of votes to break legislative obstructionism stands at 60 votes.

Democrats have sought to end that practice since they won a narrow majority after the 2020 election and, of course, argued before Tuesday’s vote that it would undoubtedly help defend their case. But Senator Manchin is once again a major stumbling block, as he believes that what his fellow party members seek is “to demonize obstructionism and conveniently ignore how in the past it has been a fundamental mechanism to protect the rights of Democrats.”

Manchin’s crusade against filibustering was joined this time by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post on the eve of the vote, he warned his party that “much more would be lost than would be gained” by eliminating the 60-vote threshold. “To all those who want to eliminate legislative obstructionism to pass the Law for the People, I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did it? What if the legislation proposed now is rescinded in a few years and replaced by a national law that identifies voters? ”Sinema wondered.

Eighteen states have enacted more than 30 laws restricting the right to vote since the 2020 presidential election, when the turnout rate was the highest in 120 years: 67% of the electorate exercised their right to vote and gave Biden the presidency. With those figures in mind, Republicans want a tightening of the voting laws with their eyes on, like the Democrats, in the legislative of 2022, when the 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 will have to be renewed. seats in the Senate, now in Democratic hands and that the Republicans aspire to snatch then.

In the US, each state sets its own rules on suffrage. During the pandemic, many territories relaxed the requirements for voting by mail or early, contributing to that 2020 turnout record and fueling conspiracy theories between Trump and his supporters about alleged massive fraud at the polls. For example, the law passed in Georgia shortens the deadlines to vote in advance, eliminates polling stations and even penalizes giving food or water to those who wait in line to exercise their right.

