The great Egyptian actor Youssef Shaaban dies of corona

The Egyptian Acting Professions Syndicate said today, Sunday, that the actor Youssef Shaaban has passed away after a long career during which he presented more than 100 films and dozens of television and radio series in addition to theatrical works.

The deceased had contracted the new Corona virus a few days ago and was transferred to hospital for treatment after his health deteriorated.

Youssef Shaaban was born in the Shubra neighborhood of Cairo. His father was a designer for advertisements in a foreign company, and he supplied him permanently with magazines, newspapers and books, which made him passionate about reading and arts.

His love for acting started from school, where he used to participate in the plays that students present on events or summer vacation, and after he joined the Faculty of Law at Ain Shams University, he joined the university’s theater team.

While studying law, he joined the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts and saw his future in art, so he preferred to continue with the institute and leave college.

His artistic career began from the theater, on which he presented a number of works during his studies at the institute, then in the early sixties he participated in small roles in films including (In Our House a Man) and (Days Without Love) and (The Miracle) until the real opportunity came in (Midaq Alley) about The story of the great writer Naguib Mahfouz.

Among the most prominent of his films are (The Goddess of the Masses), (Miramar), (The Three Love Her), (Mother of the Bride), (Dry Tears), (The Revenge Circle), (Remember Me), (I Killed Al-Hanash), (The Two Prisoners) and (Haret Berjawan) ) And (revealing the hidden) and (the Virgin and the Scorpio).

And in the television drama he presented many and many works such as (Shahd and Tears), (Money and Boys), (Stray Light) and (The Wedge). However, the role of “Mohsen Mumtaz” that he presented in the series (Raafat Al Hajjan) remained the icon that he was famous for over the years. His career.

His plays include (Airport of Love), (Arosat Tjnun), (100 Masa), (A Man in the Citadel), (Blood on the Curtain of the Kaaba) and (Bab al-Futuh). He held the position of captain of actors for two consecutive terms from 1997 to 2003 and won many awards as well as being honored by the Alexandria Film Festival for the Mediterranean countries in 2016 and the National Festival of Egyptian Theater in 2019.

He married more than once throughout his life, and one of his wives was a daughters of the Alawite family.