Calcio threatens to return to its glory days and returns to the scene to dream of storming the most prestigious club tournament on the Old Continent, always with the permission of Manchester City, the great English football transatlantic and Real Madrid, current king of a competition in which the hidden Milan and Inter face the first round of the so-called derby della Madonnina in the historic San Siro stadium before being demolished.

The Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri have overcome their respective crises and returned to the top, both moved by the hand of international owners. The red and black ones are managed by the American fund RedBird Capital, while the ones in black, blue and gold is the Chinese tycoon Steven Zhang, heir to one of the largest fortunes in the world, who puts up the money to ‘resurrect a squad who reviewed his rival in the Italian Super Cup played earlier this year in Saudi Arabia and repeated victory in a Serie A in which neither of them has been particularly good during the season in which Naples reigned.

The classification of both for these semifinals of the Champions League is a true reflection of the change of pace that Italian football has experienced in the last year after a few seasons where they were hardly seen in the fight for continental trophies. Although it is true that the presence of Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzagui’s men in the last step towards the Istanbul final is also due to various footballing causes such as luck in the combination of good draws and going on the friendly side to dodge the most feared rivals. Far from seeing this as something circumstantial, the truth is that a dismal stage of transalpine football ends, that despite the fact that both teams do not have the power of their best moments, both are driven by the pride and history of their clubs.

Milan is supported from the goal by the Frenchman Maignan, destined to be the successor of Lloris in his selection; in the attack the veteran Giroud lives a second youth in the world capital of fashion, while the explosion of Rafael Leao and the talent of Sandro Tonali or Brahim Díaz from Malaga, on loan from Madrid, do the rest. Pioli, the coach behind the reconstruction of the club at a sporting level, deserves a special mention. On the other side, the duo ‘Lula’ (Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez) has reconciled with the goal in a group cemented from back to front that also has Nicoló Barella, Brozovic or goalkeeper André Onana cards to dream of.

-Probable alignments:



Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Brahim Díaz and Giroud.

Inter: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lautaro Martínez and Lukaku.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Spain)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: San Siro.

TV: Movistar Champions League.