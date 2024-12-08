The eleventh game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore offered everything a chess fan could wish for. An original and unusual opening quickly led to new theoretical territory and a very exciting position. At first it was the world champion who spent a lot of time thinking about finding a good line-up. After a hasty move by the challenger he could have gained a clear advantage, but he missed it and so the position remained sharp and tense.

The decisive factor was a creative knight retreat by Gukesh on move 25, which presented Ding with a number of concrete problems. With just a few minutes left, the world champion reacted too passively and a terrible tactical error gave Gukesh the chance to end the game with an elegant queen sacrifice. This leaves Ding with the difficult task of making up for the deficit in the remaining three games. The next game takes place on Monday.