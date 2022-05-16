Real Madrid had a complicated path in this Champions League, mainly during the direct elimination round: the first merengue rival was PSG, for many destined to be champions this year; later they met the defending champion and finally with Guardiola’s powerful Manchester City. As the world knows, those from the capital of Spain heroically eliminated them all.
Right now the meringues have one step left to take to win their fourteenth European Cup, face Klopp’s Liverpool, for many the best team on the planet. The duel on May 28 will be kill or die and Carlo Ancelotti arrives with a triple doubt for that match.
Ancelotti has not decided between Rodrygo, the great hero of the series against the two English teams, Valverde his wild card player and one of the coach’s favorites, or Toni Kroos, who is not having his best moment but everyone knows what he represents for the club. Carlo will define this prior to the final. If the Brazilian plays, then Kroos or Valverde will be sacrificed in the midfield, in the same way he can keep his eleven base with Valverde as a false winger and Kroos in the midfield and forget about Rodrygo, or end the hierarchy of the German and give him his place Federico and place Goes in his natural zone, a difficult decision for Ancelotti.
