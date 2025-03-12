The Moto GP World Cup has returned in style, taking holders in the Spanish press thanks to Marc Márquez’s triumph in the Thailand GP. It was his first career with the official Ducati team, and the eight -time world champion has made it clear that he is definitely back to fight to expand his record. His victory, and the return of the motorcycle circus, has awakened the desire to give gas on the road.

Therefore, in a wink just around the Moto GP World Cup, and Marc Márquez’s victory – with his brother Álex Márquez flanking him on the podium, second in Thailand, and with Jorge Martín, current world champion, recovering from an injury that has prevented him from debuting with Aprilia – we have compiled in this selection the selection Last models of great displacement Designed for the road or for circuit that maintain a career motorcycle spirit, taking many technical details of the motorcycles that pilot Máquez, Bagnaia and company in the best circuits in the world.

They are almost all motorcycles that were presented in the last EICMA Hall of Milan, in November 2024, just like you are motorcycles that we will drive through the city in 2025.

The last eight motorcycles of great displacement

1 Yamaha R1 Race



Yamaha



Yamaha R1 Race

Yamaha does not live its best moment in the universe of the races but on the road it is still an unavoidable reference for the lover of the motorcycles of great displacement with the Yamaha R Series range.









In addition to the renewed version of the R3, a large displacement motorcycle that guarantees an outstanding driving experience regardless of the taste and experience of the one who pilots it, Yamaha presents this year the new R1 Race and R1 Gytr models, track exclusive.

R1 RAC its aerodynamic alerons, its improved suspensions or the Brembbo brake system. Price: from 20,699 euros

2 BMW S 1000 RR



BMW



BMW S 1000 RR

In 2025, BMW Motorrad, the two -wheeled division of the Bavarian factory, has focused on the renewal of its iconic models: the m 1000 rr, s 1000 r, m 1000 r and, our choice, the s 1000 rr, which Mount an RR engine with 210 hp (154 kW) power.

Designed for road and circuit, S 1000 RR is an improved superbike with the aerodynamic coating with fins, a new front fender or the fist of the fast -acting accelerator, “which reduces the gas route by 14 degrees,” the brand explains. Price: from 23,850 euros.

3 Ducati Panigale V4 2025



Ducati



Ducati Panigale V4 2025

The reference factory in the Moto GP World Cup, a great dominator in recent years, is also the queen of commercial superbikes. Proof of this are the impressive Panigale V2 models and streetfighter v2, and also the Panigale V4 2025, a large displacement motorcycle Inspired by the winner of the Superbike World Championship.

Advanced technology and design shake hands on a unique motorcycle that had a presentation at the height of several brand pilots, such as Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega.

This is the Ducati, said by the brand, which “is closer to MotoGP, inheriting some of the technical solutions developed by the winning team of multiple world titles to offer the pilot the same driving sensations as professional pilots.” Among other reasons, for its technical benefits, capable of offering 216 hp in its road version and 228 hp in the circuit configuration. Price: from 34,790 euros.

4 Zontes 703 RR 2025



Zontes



Zontes 703 RR 2025

Milan’s eicma also left us some surprises in Superbike. This is the case of the 703 rr zontes, A motorcycle motorcycle 699 cc and 95 hp At a very competitive price, from 7,688 euros.

For those who do not know, Zontes is a Chinese brand – it belongs to the giant Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd.—, and we also know about the cars that the Chinese market is accelerating a lot for being competitive abroad. This brand sports, which will arrive in April in our country, can be a push to achieve its goal.

5 APRILIA RSV4 X EX3MA 2025



APRILIA



APRILIA RSV4 X EX3MA 2025

The new team of Jorge Martín, Aprilia, presented in Milan the RSV4 X Ex3ma 2025, The most ambitious high performance motorcycle of the Italian house. Developed by the Noale Carreras Department, he takes applied technology on MotoGP tracks, offering the driver an experience similar to the one in Jorge Martín when he pilots his racing machine.

Not surprisingly, this is a motorcycle that honors Max Biaggi when proclaimed world champion of 250 cc The aprilia RSV4 x ex3ma offers 230 hp of power – Motor V4 of 1,099 hp – and imitates in many aesthetic details that iconic model of Biaggi, to the stickers.

The bad news is that only 30 units of this special edition will be produced of aprilia. This also explains its price, around 100,000 euros each unit.

6 Kawasaki Ninja 1100 Sx 2025



Kawasaki



Kawasaki Ninja 1100 Sx 2025

Kawasaki once again elevates the Sport Touring standard with the presentation of the new Ninja 1100 SX 2025, a motorcycle designed to offer a perfect balance between sports performance and comfort in long distances.

Inspired by the recent Versys 1100Ninja 1100 SX is positioned as an authentic option for transcontinental trips, without sacrificing agility in urban environments.

7 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX



Suzuki



Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

It is not a superbike, but A crossover that offers the comfort of a Tourerbut the Asian brand promises the performance of a super ikea with this new model, a large displacement motorcycle whose heart is a four -stroke dohc engine and four cylinders online, liquid refrigerated, 999 cc – 152 hp power.

It is the first Suzuki that wears the Advanced Suzuki Electronic Suspension (SAES), already aesthetic level highlights details such as the new front fairing, with a striking cross light and position lights that lengthen towards the sides of the motorcycle. The motorcycle is completed with a 6.5 -inch color TFT screen. Price: 18,799 euros.

8 MV Agusta F3 Competizione 2025



MV Agusta



MV Agusta F3 Competizione 2025

We close the motorcycle list to emulate the great GP motorcycle pilots with the MV Agusta F3 Compeiza Series, a Superbike who bases the F3 RR and that mounts an engine that offers a maximum power of 160 hp at 13,500 rpmthanks to an escape system Akrapovič Titanio developed specifically for this model.

The 798 hp tricylinder engine is equipped with titanium valves, material used by carbon in its protector, allowing an additional 3 kg reduction. «F3 Competizione can be described as The most elitist supercarda tribute to sportsmanship, aesthetic refinement and technical excellence, ”presumes the brand.

Only 300 limited and numbered units of this special editing model in 2025 will be produced.