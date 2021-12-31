These have been the biggest disappointments of 2021:
From being the fashionable striker to becoming a more than expendable player for the European champion. He could not adapt at any time to the blues that would be willing to negotiate a way out.
His dismissal from Tottenham led him to spend a few months without a team to reflect and reinvent himself. He started well with Roma, but a losing streak of results has led him to stray too far from the top of the standings.
The big favorite to win the Eurocup was in the round of 16 against Switzerland. Absolute failure of the Gauls.
He went from being one of the best footballers in the world to count relatively little for Pep Guardiola. He ended up high on the Ballon d’Or list incomprehensibly. Bad year for English.
It is completely unacceptable that a team so superior to the rest of the teams lost Ligue 1 last year. This year they will win it without problem with the best attack in the world.
A disastrous season for the Red Devils who, as a squad, should be rubbing shoulders with the best teams in Europe instead of fighting to enter the top six places.
Although his work has not been so bad, he will be remembered as the president who let Messi go from Barça. It was not his fault but it is unforgivable.
The Brazilian player has enough records to win the Ballon d’Or and this year he hasn’t even been classified in the top ten. At this point in his career we all hoped that he had already won that award.
With the exception of the Copa del Rey, the culé team has completed one of its worst footballing years of this century. Things have to change a lot for us to see a great Barça again.
Juve is not at the level of the rest of the great teams of the Scudetto. Inter, Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are currently far superior. Last season they were about to be left out of the Champions League.
#great #disappointments #world #football
Leave a Reply