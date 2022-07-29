This week, a study was published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition on the relationship between eating and movement on the one hand, and weight gain on the other.

The researchers concluded that what we eat is not a determining factor for weight gain, because the data indicate that the average calories consumed by an American citizen have stabilized or decreased in number two thousand years ago, but the United States is still the obese country in the world, because a third of its citizens suffer from obesity. .

According to the study, the problem lies in eating foods rich in carbohydrates that are easily absorbed, such as white bread and breakfast cereals, as well as many foods that contain a high percentage of sugar.

The researchers explain that eating these carbohydrates leads to a significant increase in the hormone insulin, which increases the storage of fat, and therefore, the problem does not lie in the number of calories, but rather in the nature of those calories, and the way they are distributed in the human body.

In this case, a large part of what a person ate goes to fat, while a limited share of calories remains to be used in the movement of the body.

And researchers have always warned against focusing on the number of calories, because calories from protein that feed the body are completely different from calories from unhealthy fats or carbohydrates.

When this effect occurs, a person who wants to lose extra weight will not easily succeed in the task by reducing calories.

The researchers believe that what is required in this situation is to try a diet that avoids high glucose and insulin, while increasing the proportion of fat in the meal, and the goal is for the fat tissue to provoke reactions that make the person less hungry.