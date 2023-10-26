It was the afternoon of March 27, which coincided with the fifth day of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims. Several vehicles with armed men arrived at a mosque in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and detained Matiullah Wesa, 30, a well-known education activist. This Thursday, his brother, Attaullah Wesa, announced the release of the activist, who has been imprisoned for seven months without the authorities of the Islamic Emirate imposed by the Taliban having clarified what he was accused of, according to the family. A Taliban spokesman limited himself to justifying the arrest on March 29 for “illegal activities.” In all this time and from all over the world, requests had accumulated for him to be released.

Sources close to the case had confirmed to this newspaper at the beginning of October that the prisoner had already been presented four times before a court, although justice, based on the sharia (Islamic law), did not issue any verdict. In no case, according to the family at the time, was he allowed to have a defense lawyer.

“We have not received any response from the authorities directly,” Attaullah Wesa explained in a telephone conversation in October. “They have also not shared with the family the information that is usually shared about a prisoner,” he added from outside Afghanistan, where he is taking refuge after the authorities tried to detain him as well. “He has not committed any crime. Intelligence drafted reports with false accusations about him and sent them to the court. They even made him sign with his fingerprint while he was blindfolded. He was forced to make false confessions,” Ataullah denounces. EL PAÍS tried without success to obtain information about the case from the Afghan authorities.

The Taliban have imposed a regime of terror on any type of opposition, including those demanding human rights. In September, human rights defenders Zhoila Parsi and Neda Parwani were arrested along with several members of their families. Given this “arbitrary arrest,” “I urgently call on the Taliban to release them immediately and unconditionally,” he claimed on September 29 from his X account (formerly Twitter). Richard Bennett, United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan. The ONU He had already asked the Kabul regime for explanations about the arrest of Matiullah Wesa.

The two Wesa brothers founded the NGO Pen Path in 2009, which defends the right to education of Afghans, especially in remote areas of Afghanistan, even those where Taliban power traditionally predominated. Its activity has been especially complicated since the Islamic Emirate was established in August 2021 after a period of two decades of foreign military occupation. The following month, that dictatorship banned the education of women over 12 years of age in a case of restriction unique in the world.

Activist Matiullah Wesa photographed in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan’s Kandahar region, on August 11, 2022. Luis De Vega Hernandez

Among Pen Path’s initiatives are clandestine schools against this veto on female education, libraries, mobile schools or campaigns to break the weight of tradition and make families aware of the need for girls to also go to school. . EL PAÍS was able to accompany the founder of the NGO last year to verify the impact of these mobile schools in Spin Boldak, a town in the Afghan region of Kandahar bordering Pakistan. “Education belongs to the people, not to the Taliban or the Government,” Wesa defended then.

Matiullah Wesa was being held in the Pul-e-Charki prison in the capital after having previously passed through the cells of the intelligence services, whose agents detained him. His relatives occasionally received permission to visit him. The doors of that penitentiary center, the largest in the country, were opened by the Taliban to free its inmates as soon as they regained power. Many of his inmates those days were Taliban detained during the two decades of foreign military occupation of the country. In recent months, activists like Wesa, journalists, human rights defenders and, in general, all types of opponents of the Emirate’s dictatorship have fallen into the Pul-e-Charki cells.

An Afghan refugee who was part of the fabric of power until the Taliban arrived and he had to escape, although he maintains ties with the counterweights of internal power, considered that the Wesa case was a hot potato in the hands of the Afghan authorities. He understood that if something had happened to the activist, there would have been negative repercussions for the regime both internally and externally. The family did not hide that, from the beginning, the Emirate had tried to block the presence of the case in the media.

Clandestine schools continue to operate

“It is very hard to see someone in jail who is the president of our organization and with whom you worked for years. It is very hard to work without him being present,” one of the NGO’s officials commented at the beginning of the month. In any case, Pen Path has continued to operate these months despite the imprisonment of its founder since his team is “threatened” and “some of the activities are limited,” said the same source, referring to those activities as “the fight for our cause.” “Pen Path also continues to speak with tribal leaders, although not as before, and maintains contacts with the Afghan diaspora and other Afghans to resolve this problem,” he added in responses sent through written messages and asking not to reveal his identity.

Ataullah Wesa comments that they have managed to maintain clandestine and mobile schools, which reach villages without schools, towed by a motorcycle equipped with a solar panel to obtain electricity. Around the vehicle, in the middle of dusty esplanades, boys and girls attend class. In recent years, the NGO has managed to create 46 new schools and reopen a hundred in 16 of the country’s 34 provinces, some of them in the areas most affected by the war.

Different international organizations and human rights organizations had demanded Wesa’s release. Actress and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie wrote him a letter in August: “I humbly add my voice to all those calling for his release, so that he can continue his important work, as well as the lifting of all restrictions on the education of girls.” Jolie also appealed to her more than 14 million followers on her Instagram to support Wesa and Pen Path. Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, shot by the Taliban in 2012 for defending, like Wesa, the right to education, she asked for her release as soon as she learned of her arrest.

“Today marks 6 months since the Taliban arbitrarily arrested education activist Matiullah Wesa simply for protesting against the ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan,” Amnesty International recalled on September 27 on the social network since March he had been campaigning for his release.

This movement has been important for the world to know about the case, stated Ataullah Wesa, “but we have not received any help from any organization in the past or present,” he lamented. “It is clear that the work and activities of Matiullah Wesa and Pen Path are clear and well known. And also that Wesa is one of the best examples on which the country’s human rights depend,” his brother defended.

“His crime? A long career advocating for all children in Afghanistan to receive an education,” she tweeted last July referring to the arrest of Matiullah Wesa, Human Rights Watch (HRW) women’s rights officer, Heather Barr. “The damage of the Taliban’s war on education will be felt for generations,” she added. Wesa’s last tweet dates back to March 26, the day before her arrest. In a video you can see a group of female volunteers from the NGO Pen Path demanding the right to female education with cardboard banners. In the text, the activist wrote: “Men, women, old people, young people, everyone, from every corner of the country, are demanding the Islamic rights to the education of their daughters.”

