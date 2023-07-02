Although it is important to reduce, as much as possible, the use of plastics as part of the sustainability actions planet Earth, it must be taken into account that some activities with this objective can endanger people’s lives that carry them out, such as reusing bottles.

It is no secret to anyone that, due to the greater promotion of sustainable practices, in recent years the use of reusable water bottles.

All in all, and despite the benefits that these containers offer in relation to their practicality and sustainability, it is worth recognizing that, at the same time, they some risks if not cleaned properly.

Thus, according to a study carried out by “WaterFilterGuru.com”truly alarming data was revealed in relation to the amount of bacteria that can be present in reusable water bottles.

According to the data collected, the dirt levels that reusable plastic bottles showed are even higher than household items known to carry high numbers of germs, like a pet’s bowl or a computer mouse.

This is how the bacterial analysis identified the presence of gram-negative rods and bacilli. In this sense, it can be said that gram-negative bacteria can cause antibiotic-resistant infections, while certain bacilli can cause gastrointestinal problems, as well as other health problems.

In particular, the study revealed that the screw-top bottles contained the most bacteria of all the water bottles tested, having around 20 million colony-forming units (CFU). On the other hand, the removable ones had 40,000 times more germs than a toilet seat.

For all of the above, it is essential that, to avoid the risks associated with the reuse of plastic bottles, they be washed and disinfected regularly, at least once a week, especially when the person is sick or if are filled with liquids other than water.