On Tuesday, Clarion published a note entitled: Living and working in Spain: 5 facts to take into account before traveling. It immediately became the most chosen of our digital cover and in the end it was one of the most new subscribers to this newspaper generated in the week. It is not a particular interest that affects our readers. In other media also the stories of Argentines who tell their successes after settling abroad they tend to frequent the lists of the most read. The phenomenon is explained in a simple way: the majority of the inhabitants of this country made from descendants of immigrants he fantasizes about moving outside.

This is brutally certified by a survey conducted in April by the consulting firm Taquion. Overall, 6 out of 10 compatriots say they would leave the country, which is sad. But between 8 and 9 out of ten young people would emigrate, which is terrifying.

Argentines under 25 years of age feel today the no future that spread punk 45 years ago. 85% of them view tomorrow with concern, fear or distrust. Only 6% would borrow money from a bank. Access to work or development opportunities, plus insecurity, worries 75%.

They are not surprising data, frankly. Unfortunately.

A country that not only hasn’t grown in 50 years but it deepens its economic decline, with structural poverty already installed in a large third of the population, indomitable inflation and at this point chronic (with its corresponding and constant loss of purchasing power), growing and present insecurity, perennial anomie, corruption with impunity, poor infrastructure, mediocre education, with presidential administrations that seem to compete with each other to see how to be worse than the previous one; a country to which we must add 80,000 deaths from a cursed virus that hit especially hard here, among other things, due to various inabilities to be up to the task that pose major challenges, can not generate anything other than hopelessness.

How to tell a guy not to dream of a place -anywhere- where getting a job is easy, the hamburger in a bar will be the same this month as the next one and that he can talk on a cell phone on the street without fear of being steal? That boy is not asking too much for today’s world.

There are no certain numbers of how many Argentines are actually leaving, beyond the general desire. According to figures available from 2019, a little more than a million compatriots live abroad. A fourth in Spain and a fifth in the United States. Afterwards, Chile and Italy are the most chosen.

Once upon a time, a century ago and more, an Argentina that attracted. According to the 1914 census, out of 8 million inhabitants, a third were foreigners. That country continued to be a magnet for several years: even in 1960, out of 20 million inhabitants, 2.6 million had been born outside our borders and came here simply because they lived well. They were our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Tanos, Galicians, Turks, Jews, Germans and many others. They were getting off the boats. It is urgent to act so that our children do not have so much desire to get on airplanes.