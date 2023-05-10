Milan equalized the accounts of the championship final and absolutely against the odds went on to win game-2 of the series, evening the accounts with the 5-time champions of Italy and above all bringing a breath of fresh air into the net. After the 3-2 defeat at Palaverde not even the most ardent Vero Volley fan would have imagined this and instead it happened that Gaspari’s team deservedly dominated the match (very well prepared) going on to win with a very clear 3-0. Vero Volley started well and immediately took the lead 9-5. He seems able to manage the advantage, but Conegliano is not watching. The teams are the same ones that started the first match at the Palaverde on Saturday evening. And Santarelli’s girls make up the gap in an amen: at 14 there is already the new parity. But the tricolors don’t really take off and on 21-21 two poisonous jokes from Sylla break the balance that Vero keeps until the end of the set. Conegliano is less fluid than usual clinging to the usual Haak while the band spikers are struggling quite a lot. We start point by point also in the second set. Milan’s serve is the tactical weapon that can change the history of this match. Orro and her teammates noticed it and knocked Conegliano’s reception out of bounds who sent Plummer and then Robinson-Cook to the bench in the middle of the second set. But the tricolors still suffer while on the other side of the net True Volley is unleashed. Thompson always on race-1 levels, this time well supported also by Larson and above all Sylla. New break for the landlords immediately after the 20th point puts the Conegliano team with their backs to the wall. She’s 2-0 down exactly like a year ago in race-2, thanks to a no-look Alessia Orro magic.