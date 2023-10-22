Santa Fe and Millonarios played a very even match, in the 314th edition of the capital classic, until there was an action that ended up unbalancing the balance in favor of the blues.

In the 43rd minute, referee Éder Vergara showed Fabián Sambueza the red card after an action that the VAR reviewed. The Argentine went to fight for the ball with the Millos goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, after a poor return by Ómar Bertel.

Vergara called the foul and then, those in charge of the video refereeing, led by Never Manjarrés, warned the center back that there was an iron from the Santa Fe player.

When Sambueza was sent off, the game was tied 1-1. Then, in the second half, Millonarios took advantage of the numerical advantage to make a difference and practically assured their classification, with a 2-3 victory.

The complaint of the Santa Fe coach, Pablo Peirano

Santa Fe coach Pablo Peirano complained about the judge’s performance. “The expulsion, poorly executed, poorly marked, is not an expulsion, I just saw it. Sambueza tries what he tries, when he sees the ball, he sweeps and then looks for his foot, the goalkeeper puts his foot on him so that it does not hit him and nothing more,” Peirano said.

“When you see it slow, it seems like it was aggressive, but it is a stomp for looking for the ball, because then it picks up its foot. That conditions us in the second half, when we had finished the first half very well,” added the coach.

The account The VAR Central analyzed Vergara’s performance and considered that Vergara decided correctly. “The man from Córdoba had barely sanctioned the foul but had not applied the disciplinary corrective measure. Sambueza’s rough and serious play endangered the opponent’s integrity. Taches vs. Achilles tendon,” he wrote.

🟥 IT’S RED: Perfect call from VAR Never Manjarrés to Éder Vergara. The man from Córdoba had barely sanctioned the foul but had not applied the disciplinary correction. Sudden and serious play by Sambueza by endangering the integrity of the rival. Taches vs achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/caWuQclZhm — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) October 21, 2023

It is Sambueza’s second expulsion in the semester. He had already seen the red card, for a double warning, on August 27, in Santa Fe’s 2-0 defeat against América de Cali at the Pascual Guerrero.

