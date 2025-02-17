It is likely that the next supermasty black hole closest to the earth is in the backyard of the galactic neighborhood. A recent investigation by a team from the Harvard Astrophysics Center, in the process of publication, suggests that the great cloud of Magallanes (GNM), our neighboring dwarf galaxy, presents signs of hosting a gravitational structure with hundreds of thousands of times the mass of the mass of the Sun.

The great cloud of Magallanes is an irregular galaxy that orbits around the Milky Way, along with other dwarf clusters of stars, such as Sagittarius, Carina or Draco. The GNM is found at 163,000 light years from the earth and has an approximate diameter of 14,000 light years. Astronomers think that, in the distant future, the big cloud and the Milky Way will merge into a single larger cluster.

The most accepted theory about galactic evolution argues that supermassive black holes are structures that are only found in larger galaxies, such as the Milky Way. Until now, there was no reason to imagine that a small cluster as GNM could house one inside. When X -ray telescopes or observatories that detect high -energy particles have signed up for their location, they have not found signatures associated with the activity of a black hole.

Hundreds of stars have disappeared from the sky in a silent way and now we know why A binary system formed by a black hole and a star in the great cloud of Magallanes has led to the response of the mystery of the stars that vanished.

The stars that came from outside

Then the hypervelocity stars (HSV) arrived. For almost 20 years, astronomers have confirmed the existence of stars that travel too fast through space, with sufficient acceleration to be expelled from their own galaxies. While a traditional star moves 100 kilometers per second, approximately, a hyperveloz star moves up to 10 times faster. His behavior has been associated with direct interaction with black holes. Experts think that stars are probably “catapulted outwards” by a supermassive gravitational structure under the Hills mechanism.

Within the Milky Way there are hyperveloces stars. Studies in this regard mention that they were probably accelerated by Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole in the center of the galaxy. The last report of the Harvard scientific team has found that some of them come from the great cloud of Magallanes. The studywhich will be published in The Astrophysical Journalused the data of the Gaia mission, of the European Space Agency, whose purpose is to map millions of stars to calculate its movement.

At least 21 stars of hypervelocity detected are consistent with the expulsion mechanism for a supermassive black hole, and are not linked to intrinsic activity of the Milky Way. In its simulations, its origin in the GNM is plausible. For the scientific team commanded by Jiwon Jesse Han, this is one of the first great evidences on the presence of a supermassive black hole in the neighboring dwarf galaxy. According to its initial calculations, The structure could have between 251,000 and one million solar masses. Its average mass would be 600,000 times the size of the sun.

There could, of course, other explanations for the phenomenon. The stars that escape their galaxies can also originate from a supernova or by any other energy mechanism powerful enough to expel them. The authors explain, however, that this is not the case with the hyperveloces stars that seem to come from the great cloud of Magellan.

It is estimated that the Dwarf Galaxy will collide with the Milky Way in approximately 2.4 billion years, along with other larger structures such as the Andromeda Galaxy. Experts believe that the fusion process will be slow and, on a planetary scale, will not involve any problem.