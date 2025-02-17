The newly unearthed ruins in Jinan, China East Province of Shandong, reveal that the Great Chinese wall It is about 300 years older of what was believed. The oldest sections date from the end of the Zhou dynasty (1046 BC -771 BC) and early spring and autumn period (770 AC-476 AC)which delays the construction of fortification, according to ‘Jian Daily’ and collects’Global Times‘.

The excavations, the first made in the Great Wall in the state of QI, were made between May and December 2024 and covered an area of ​​1,100 square meters in the village of Guangli. Archaeologists unearthed large structures of appetive land, roads, slopes, residential foundations, trenches and centered pits, as well as walls dating from several phases of the wall development. They also collected Artifacts, plants and animal bones and gathered samples to be analyzed with optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) and dated by carbon-14.

Zhang Su, the leader of the Project of the Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archeology of Shandong, explained that they had found significant evidence of two main phases of construction in the great wall Qi. This important part of the Great Chinese wall extends by a total of 641 kilometers and is considered the longest and oldest section of the famous World Heritage Construction.

According to Zhang, the oldest walls, dating from the spring and autumn period, have about 10 meters wide and could have already been built in the Zhou dynasty (1046 a. C.-256 AC). The subsequent sections belong mainly to the period of the combatant kingdoms (475 AC-221 AC).









The third phase of the walls, which was probably built during the apogee of the Qi State in the period of the combatant kingdoms, is the best preserved. It was built with more advanced techniques and its size is larger. It measures more than 30 meters wide.

«This archaeological discovery retrograms the construction date of the Great Wall to the West Zhou period, establishing it as The oldest oldest known wall in China», Said Liu Zheng, a member of the Chinese Society of Cultural Relics, to the ‘Global Times’. «It marks a significant advance in the archeology of the great wall and is A milestone in the clarification of the origins and the development of the investigation of the Great Wall of China».

Two previous homes

Archaeologists also discovered two residences dating from the Zhou dynasty Under the first walls, north of the excavated area. These homes, which have square foundations with rounded corners, are typical of the semi -subject houses of the time. His finding suggests that before the construction of the wall, this area could have been part of A small settlement, potentially linked to the defense of the river.

The archaeological team led by Zhang also found the city of Pingyin, an old settlement mentioned in historical texts. The site is about 1.5 kilometers north of the Great Wall.

«The design, location and associated infrastructure of the Great Wall of Qi They reflect advanced military planning of the QI state and the strategic response to external threats. Its close connection with Pingyin indicates that the wall not only served as a defense mechanism, but also He played a strategic role in the control of key transport routes”Zhang said.

Including since 1987 in the World Cultural Heritage List of UNESCO, the Great Chinese wall is a set of different independent walls built and rebuilt again and again in northern China at different times (about 2,500 years), many of them without connection with each other, along more than 20,000 kilometers.