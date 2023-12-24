Ricardo Morán, television producer, is the well-known face of an entire team of professionals who work to carry out the program 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. The remembered judge of 'Yo soy' spoke with La República and spoke about the success of the Latina cooking format, which has aroused some interest from the public in daring to develop celebrities in the gastronomic field. Many even ask that the dynamic be diversified with participants who are not necessarily known on TV, social networks or other areas. This is what he said about it.

What did Ricardo Morán say about the reception of 'The Great Chef'?

For Ricardo Morán, the success and acceptance of Latina's gastronomic format implies more than just the attempts to present visibly sophisticated dishes. He believes that viewers have to 'The great chef' as one of their first entertainment options because it has allowed them to empathize and get to know celebrities on their most human side and far from the idea that they could have previously constructed about them.

“Meeting real people and real celebrities, laughing and crying at their successes and triumphs. It is not an easy program for the participants. They do not come here to laugh for 70 minutes and go home: it is a day of “78 hours of daily recording from Monday to Saturday. And we are very grateful that the public has chosen to be faithful, to accompany us.”he expressed.

Will there be a version of 'The Great Chef', but without famous people?

On social networks, a large number of users show their approval of Latina's cooking format, as they consider it to be a good option for healthy entertainment on TV, taking into account the content that is also currently broadcast. Many even ask that versions be made with people who are not famous, such as amateur cooks, soup kitchens, children and more. The producer and one of the heads of Lightning in the Bottle spoke about the possibility of these ideas coming to fruition. However, he emphasizes that all decisions depend on the channel: Latina.

“We have analyzed all, absolutely all, the possible versions (…). All the possibilities, with cooks from soup kitchens, with people who have food tracks, with influencers, with children. They are all like cards in the deck so that, in the future, so that one of them returns with 'The Great Chef'. Because I think they would all be received with affection and joy because we already understand a little what we are trying to do and it is not necessarily the impeccable cooking program where nothing fails.“he declared.

