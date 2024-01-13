Historic night! 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' It never ceases to surprise viewers and this Monday, January 15, will be no exception. The beloved cooking reality show will present a special edition called 'The big danceable dick', where there will be an audience, music, dances and fun dynamics that will make the night unmatched. Know all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Peláez breaks down in tears over his success in 'The Great Chef' and makes a curious prediction about the reality show

What is the big dance cock from 'The Great Chef' about?

'The Great Chef: Celebrities' is preparing a completely different chapter in which a party has been set outside the studio to share, together with a group of 'little chefs' (a name given to fans of the program), the delicious cockades that they will have to prepare, as the only challenge of the night.

“It is an unmissable episode, never seen before in the 5 seasons of 'The Great Chef'. On this occasion, the audience present will be the highlight of the night. They will accompany us in this edition and will become the judges of the seasoning of our participants… We have made a great logistical deployment for this chapter,” said driver Peláez.

In this special chapter, the participants will not be the only ones facing each other, but also the juries. The celebrities who continue in the competition will be divided into two teams led by Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio.

YOU CAN SEE: Nelly Rossinelli reveals her plans if she leaves 'The Great Chef: Celebrities': “I plan to move”

When will the final episode be and its schedule?

The special episode will be broadcast next Monday, January 15 from 7:45 pm. At the end of the night, the audience present will not only have enjoyed a spectacular festive atmosphere starring the participants and jury, but they will also have the great responsibility of Test the seasoning of celebrities to decide which team will be the winner.

Celebrities compete every day to compete for the best chef of the season. Photo: Instagram/The Great Chef



#39The #great #chef39 #danceable #cockade #audience #set #details