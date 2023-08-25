Frank Saldana, also known as ‘Gordichef’, is a well-known influencer for sharing recipes on his different social media profiles. He recently announced the upcoming opening of his restaurant located in the district of salaverryprovince of Trujillo. From the Ají Causa facilities, he spoke with The Republic and told how close he was to getting to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, a highly tuned program.

Could ‘Gordichef’ make it to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The influencer himself, who has more than four million followers in TikTokInstagram, YouTube and Facebook, he said he was contacted by the production of the cooking show.

“We have the open letter (to enter), only because of my time it did not happen. They told me very soon, but I am grateful for the invitation to be on television,” he revealed to this newspaper.

In this context, he confessed that, although this possibility existed, his priority is placed on his restaurant and, in addition, he does not like cameras. “I’m a four-walled cook,” he added. He in turn commented that he has a good relationship with Giacomo Bocchio and that he collaborated with Nelly Rosinelli for a video.

Where is Ají Causa?

The food outlet of the ‘Gordichef’ It is located in the Salaverry district, 20 minutes from Trujillo. The chef’s proposal is diverse: from seafood to hamburgers. The influencer revealed that his motivation was his grandmother and his mother, from whom he inherited his taste for this art. He knows more HERE.

With the preparation of exquisite food dishes, Gordichef won the hearts of thousands of netizens. Photo: capture from Facebook @AjiCausaOficial

‘The great chef: celebrities’: Will Waldir Maqque be on the show?

The Republic He was also able to talk with the renowned and talented influencer Waldir Maqquewho has managed to win the love of users of TikTok with her cooking skills. Fans of the content creator, a native of Cuscothey constantly ask him if he will be in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘. Maqque replied to this newspaper that he would love to be in the program, but at the moment he is focused on other projects.