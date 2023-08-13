During the season two finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, TV presenter José Peláez announced the recipe book for the first season of the Latina program. In this regard, the charismatic TV host revealed that this gastronomic book will include some tips from the members of the jury made up of Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rosinelli and Javier Masías. After this news, many of the followers of the culinary reality began to question how to get it and what is its price. All the details below.

What is the price of the recipe book for the first season of ‘The Great Chef’?

The cookbook of the first season of ‘The great chef’ have a cost of S/34.90 (including VAT). If you want to buy it, follow the next steps.

Enter the official page of the recipe book of ‘The great chef: celebrities’, HERE THE LINK : https://recetarioelgranchef.latina.pe/

: https://recetarioelgranchef.latina.pe/ Choose the number of recipes what do you want to buy

what do you want to buy select option ‘Buy’

complete the ‘Shipping information’. In this case, you must choose to pick up at the store or at your home

In this case, you must choose to pick up at the store or at your home complete the ‘Billing information’. In this case, you must choose between ticket or invoice

In this case, you must choose between ticket or invoice Choose the ‘Payment method’

Then accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and the ‘Privacy policies’

and the Click on ‘Continue shopping’

insert the details of your chosen card

Confirm your purchase.

It is important to note that this cookbook is a limited edition and will be you can buy all over Peru. In addition, it has been revealed that if you purchase this recipe book in PRESALE you will participate in a lottery to get to know the set and the members of the Latina reality show.

In this sense, it was reported that the draw will be held on August 28 and the list of winners will be announced on Latina’s social networks.

The price of the ‘The Great Chef’ recipe book will cost 34.90 soles. Photo: Latina

Who won the second season of ‘The Great Chef’?

The second season of the program ‘The great chef’ it was very close. Ale Fuller and Natalia Salas They faced each other and, finally, this Saturday, August 12, it was learned that the second participant was the one who obtained first place.

After her triumph, Natalia Salas could not help but break down and thank the production for giving her the opportunity to be part of the successful culinary reality show.