The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ premiered and the faithful followers of the Latina program noticed that there is a special chemistry between José Peláez and one of the participants. The “People’s Herbalist” is the young woman with whom the reality show host is romantically linked, who stars in a “love story” for the first time. Faced with this new ‘romance’, the fans of this culinary space created a curious nickname to identify this couple. In this note, know all the details.

What do users think about the ‘romance’ between Peláez and the ‘Herbolaria’?

Without a doubt, the fans of ‘The great chef: famous’ were excited by the chemistry between Jose Pelaezand the new participant of the reality show, the ‘People’s Herbalist’.

“Love in sight?”, “Tell me if this is love”, “Cute them”, “Makes her nervous”, “I love them”, “Definitely loving these two”, “There is love there”, “Hush, started my new novel”, “Is Peláez the new ‘sprout’ of this new season?”, “I love them”, “Applause for this couple who is in love”, “We love them so much”, were somecommentsof netizens.

What is the curious nickname that users gave Peláez and the ‘Herbolaria’?

In every episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’the driver José Peláez does not hesitate to approach the station of the ‘People’s Herbalist’ to see how he is doing in the preparation of his dishes. Given this, the content creator has always been happy and enthusiastic about the help of the TV presenter: “How cute, it’s precious. San Peláez”, manifested.

This has led to the creation of a ‘shipping’ by users and give it a curious nickname to be able to identify both. ‘Herboláez’ It is the romantic name with which Internet users now recognize the new ‘couple’ of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

