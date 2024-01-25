What will happen? After the undoubted success of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' Since its premiere in May 2023, Latina Televisión and Rayo en la Botella made a compilation of the four seasons and presented the trailer at Content Americas 2024, in order to sell the gastronomic reality format to producers from other countries for distribution. in Latin America and North America. We tell you all the details below.

What trailer did Latina Televisión and Rayo en la Botella present at Content Americas 2024?

The clip had three minutes long and brings together images of the best moments of the four seasons, which include 'Loco' Wagner's burned stuffed potato, Milett Figueroa's noodles, Mónica Torres' burned station, among others.

This video featured subtitles in English, since producers from North American countries came to the venue. With this move, Latina hopes that 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' will be sold to other television companies and can be broadcast abroad.

José Peláez starred in the trailer along with the juries and participants of the four seasons. Photo: X / Rodrigo Fernández

What is Content Americas 2024?

According to the Spanish export and investment company ICEX, the Content Americas “It is a fair for the audiovisual sector, in which the purchase, sale and distribution of specialized content and media is carried out.”

This fair has a main focus on Latin America, but starting in 2024 they will also consider countries such as the United States and Canada. Content Americas takes place every year in Miami, United States.

