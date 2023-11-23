‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ brings us a new season and, to the surprise of many, 12 former competitors will return to the small screen to give it their all. This time, they are looking for revenge and promise to give everything to win. Driver, José Peláez, maintained that it was the public who requested that these ex-participants come back

Who are the returning participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Susan Leon (First season); Mauricio Mesones and Monica Torres (participants of the second); ‘Mad’ Wagner (third); and Renato Rossini Jr. and the ‘Flaco’ Granda (competitors of the fourth) are the first six celebrities who will return for their revenge to seek to raise the precious pot of gold.

'The great chef' and its last season of the year.

“We have tried to bring together the largest number of participants who passed through this kitchen… The public has hailed many of them on social networks. “We are preparing a season that is very special for us, and it will also be the perfect closing of this wonderful year that ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has left us,” he stated. Jose Pelaez.

When does ‘The Great Chef: The Revenge’ start?

The exact date is not yet set; However, it will be broadcast at the usual time of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, that is, Monday to Friday from 7.45 pm and Saturdays from 8.30 pm