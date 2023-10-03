Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’ is about to begin its fourth season. The charismatic Jose Pelaez and the judges Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías They will return in a new edition of the program that became one of the favorites of Peruvian families. Finally, the names of the celebrities who will complete the 12 spots for the competition are now known. In this note we tell you about everyone who will be present.

Who are the new members of the new season of ‘The Great Chef’?

The first confirmed for the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ were: the model Tilsa Lozano, the host ‘Checho’ Ibarra and the actors Renato Rossini, Ximena Hoyos, Saskia Bernaola and Guillermo Castaneda. They will take on the challenge of facing each other in the kitchen.

Added to this group of figures from the media is the participation of Monica Zevalloswho returns to television after many years out of the spotlight. Gino Pesaressi, Renato Rossini Jr., Florcita Polo, Fiorella Cayo and Christian Ysla They are the other five celebrities who accepted the challenge of entering a professional kitchen.

When does the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ start?

This Monday, October 9, from 8:00 pm, the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ hits Latina Television screens. The spiciest cuisine on Peruvian television promises to continue bringing more fun and surprises from Monday to Saturday.