‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ He will go through his next elimination night next Monday, August 7 to define who will stay in the final stage of the contest. Mauricio Mesones, Jesús Neyra and Mr. Peet failed to prepare good dishes and, for this reason, the judges decided to send them to compete for their stay in the Latina program. In this last episode, only one of the four participants could be saved.

The contestant who cooked the best dishes was Natalia Salas, according to what the jury told the Latina cameras. Without a doubt, she celebrated this triumph and she will be able to rest from the fearsome night of elimination.

