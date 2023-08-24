‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ continues after the unexpected elimination of Fátima Aguilar. In this August 23 issue, Josi Martínez, ‘La herbolaria’ and Armando Machuca they were called to sentence after the jury proved some incorrect broods. Nevertheless, Mariella Zanetti and Mayra Goñi managed to be saved by very little, because judging by the comments of Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías, none managed to cook a good dish. And it is that the contestants would have problems cooking the chicken well, because in the first challenge of the night, more than one presented raw acevichada wings.

In the following program of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ it will be known who else will go to sentence, these could be: The ‘Crazy’ Wagner, Milene Vásquez, Sirena Ortiz or Leslie Stewart.

