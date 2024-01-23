She did not remain silent. Mariana Ramirez del Villar, general producer of Pro TV, who brings the program 'Esto es guerra' to the open signal, premiered this Tuesday the summer season of the reality competition, which means 12 years of airing. However, she took time to speak to the press and did not miss the opportunity to talk about her competition, 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. We tell you the details below.

What did Mariana Ramírez del Villar say about 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

In the company of the producer of 'This is war', Peter Fajardo, the communicator spoke with La República. When she was consulted by the Latina Televisión competition, she pointed out that she is far from the 'EEG' results due to her 12 years in front of the screens.

“Without the distance, let's say that it is a little, quite far, from the results of 'This is war'”he declared to this medium.

Why does Mariana Ramírez del Villar maintain that 'The Great Chef' and 'EEG' are far apart in results?

The producer assured that the difference in audience and formats means that both products are far from obtaining the same result. Let us remember that in terms of rating, 'This is war' surpasses the 'Lightning in the Bottle' program by several points.

“'The Great Chef' has an absolutely different format than ours and it is a different audience than ours,” he told La República.