One of the characters that has been surprising the juries of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is Gino Pesaressi. In the last episode of the cooking show, the former reality boy managed to save himself from the dreaded elimination night thanks to the help he received from Monica Zevallos, whom he chose as reinforcement for the preparation of his second course. In addition to this, the young actor impressed his followers after he referred to the former presenter of ‘Vale la pena dream’ as his new mother-in-law. What did the popular ‘Suavecita’ say about it?

YOU CAN SEE: What did Mónica Zevallos do before returning to television with ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Gino Pesaressi called Mónica Zevallos “mother-in-law”

After choosing Mónica Zevallos as reinforcement for the preparation of his second dish of the night, Gino Pesaressi did not hesitate to insinuate that the former television presenter would be his new mother-in-law after meeting his daughter Micaela, who visited the recording set of said reality show. kitchen. Given this, the popular ‘Suavecita’ clarified what had happened while the camera was not recording them.

“What people don’t know and to explain what is happening here, is that my daughter Micaela arrived today from the airport directly to the studios (of ‘The Great Chef’) and she is there, somewhere, hidden. I told him ‘You hide there like a little mouse and you stay there.‘”, explained Mónica Zevallos. “Finding love,” replied Gino Pesaressi.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Zevallos revealed why she retired from TV, despite being successful: “There were more scandals”

This revelation caught the attention not only of the judges of ‘The Great Chef’, but also of the users, who did not hesitate to leave their reaction. “He doesn’t waste time”, “I like Gino, if there is romance, we hope it goes well for them”, “It’s worth dreaming, Gino“, “No wonder he chose Monica as support, he wanted to make points”, “Giacomo spreading the gossip that Gino called Monica ‘mother-in-law’, it went too far”, “Gino knew everything”, “He just wanted to impress his daughter, that’s why he chose Monica,” were some of the comments on TikTok.

#great #chef #Gino #Pesaressi #calls #Mónica #Zevallos #motherinlaw #users #react #worth #dreaming