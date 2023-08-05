‘The great chef: famous’ second season, is in the final stretch. Now its participants must give their last effort to try to conquer the palates of Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías. As recalled, the last eliminated from the program was Katia Palma after failing to overcome the seasoning of Jesús Neyra and Natalia Salas. Who will be next? Follow the minute by minute of the culinary reality by the Republic Shows.

YOU CAN SEE: Nelly Rossinelli uncomfortable by imitation of JB on ‘The great chef’: “I’ve seen it, I’m not going to comment on anything”

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see?

Find out the broadcast schedule for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ according to your country of residence. The program is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. and, by public request, Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day)

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

You can tune in to the Rayo en la botella program through the Latina signal. You can also view it online on its website or on its YouTube channel.

‘The great celebrity chef’ is broadcast by Latina. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

How to watch Latina LIVE?

Learn about the various options to be able to tune in to Latina Televisión.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD)

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: Eliminated

Jimmy Santi

Junior Silva

Belen Estevez

Antonio Pavon

Katia Palma

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

the reality ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is broadcast in two schedules: Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

#Great #Chef #Famous #LIVE #Latina #time #watch #cooking #reality #show #FREE #TODAY