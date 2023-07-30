‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It continues to be one of the most tuned programs on Peruvian television. The culinary reality is already in its final stretch and there are few who will go to the semifinal. In its last edition, the jury reached a unanimous decision regarding who went to elimination night after no one could come up with a proper vizzio cheesecake. In that line, Laura Spoya, Katia Palma, Mr. Peet and Alessandra Fuller they ran the risk of being one of those eliminated. To the sadness of many, Belén was the ELIMINATED of the night.

The great chef: famous TODAY: minute by minute What happened in the last program of ‘The great chef: famous’? In the latest edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ there was an emotional moment. This time, Belén Estévez was eliminated from the contest, but she managed to move the toughest: judge Javier Masías. She said goodbye to a standing ovation and applause from her classmates. See also The Government injects another 780 million in the countryside in the face of the severe drought What time does ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’ start? ‘The great chef: celebrities’ has been attracting attention for its novel theme in which it puts celebrities on Peruvian television to the test in the kitchen. If you don’t want to miss tonight’s show, connect through Latina TV, starting at 8:30 pm.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see?

All viewers who wish to see ‘The great chef: celebrities’ LIVE they must follow the programming of Latin. The culinary reality is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. However, on Saturdays it is broadcast from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. But if you are outside of Peru and want to enjoy the program, We leave you the schedules according to the countries:

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day)

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

‘The great chef: famous’ is broadcast on channel 2, that is, on the open signal of Latina. In addition to this, you can follow the program via ONLINE and LIVE through its YouTube channel, as well as from the same television house application called Latina Play, which is available for iOS and Android.

How to watch Latina FREE ONLINE?

In order to enjoy Latina’s content from any smart device, you can download its application through the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android).

The 5 sentenced from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will fight to save themselves. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: who has been eliminated so far?

Some eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ returned to the competition thanks to the repechage. Find out who have been removed from the reality show here:

Antonio Pavon

jimmy santy

Junior Silva

Mauricio Mesones, Natalia Salas and Jesus Neyra they returned to the program after being saved in the repechage.

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

‘El gran chef: famosos’ has a schedule from Monday to Saturday on the Latina signal and is broadcast from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Except on weekends, which is broadcast from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.