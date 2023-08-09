‘The great chef: celebrities’, the Rayo en la Botella program, is in its final stretch and there is less and less left for the broadcast of the third season, which will have new participants. Today, August 8, Mr. Peet, Natalia Salas, Ale Fuller, Mauricio Mesones, Laura Spoya and Mónica Torres will fight to stay in the competition and advance towards the exciting final. Find out HERE all the details of the culinary reality that promises surprises.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see?

These are the hours to see the ELIMINATION NIGHT from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, country by country:

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

You can tune in to the Rayo en la Botella program for FREE through the Latina signal. There is also the option of being able to view ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ online on its website or on its YouTube channel.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

There are several options to tune in to Latina Televisión and SEE ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ for FREE:

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

‘The great chef: celebrities’: who was the last eliminated?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is in its final stretch and there are few participants left. The last to leave the program was Jesús Neyra, who said goodbye to the jury in a moving scene and highlighted having been the first participant to be eliminated and also the last to leave before the format enters its final stretch.

Who are the confirmed contestants for the third season?

revealed the possible List of participants of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, which starts as soon as the second one ends. These new entrants will show off their cooking prowess:

Armando Machuca

Milene Vasquez

josi martinez

Mayra Goñi

Rocky Belmonte

Fatima Aguilar

santi lesmes

Mariella Zannetti

‘Crazy’ Wagner

leslie stewart

mermaid ortiz

‘People’s Herbalist’.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: find out who are the new 12 participants of the reality show. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/La República

