This Thursday, August 31, there will be a new night of ELIMINATION in ‘The great chef: celebrities’. This time, the four sentenced who will fight to stay on the Latina reality show are “Loco” Wagner, Armando Machuca, Milene Vázquez and Santi Lesmes. They will have to do their best to convince the judges Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías. Therefore, if you do not want to miss any incident of this decisive chapter, in this note we will tell you more details and how you can follow the LIVE broadcast.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: what time does it start?

The cooking reality show latin It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m., while on Saturdays there are also more occurrences of Peláez and the famous, but at 8:30 p.m.

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

If you want to see the episodes of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE, You just have to tune in to the Latina TV signal through the channel’s app and its official website from your Android or iOS devices.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

The Latin signal is available for FREE thanks to the open television signal. However, it is also available through the web and application for mobile devices.

How to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ on YouTube?

All the COMPLETE CHAPTERS and the best moments of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ are available in Latina’s YouTube channel. You can see the program TODAY immediately after its premiere on TV.

What happened yesterday in ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

In chapter 14 of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, issued this August 30, the night of SENTENCE was lived. The participants Mayra Goñi, Armando Machuca, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Milene Vázquez and Santi Lesmes cooked under the gaze of the invited jury: Carolina Uechi, who was replacing Giacomo Bocchio. However, only the remembered actress of ‘Come, dance quinceañera’ was saved.

