The cooking show began its third consecutive season yesterday, August 14 at 8:00 pm. The reality show held a press conference to introduce the new participants, who will compete every day in the most difficult culinary challenges to find the coveted jackpot. the bet of latin television it has done nothing more than reaffirm the success it has been achieving and why the public continues to support the new content on the small screen. In the last edition, Josi Martínez, Rocky Belmonte and Santi Lesmes went to sentence, who else will fall today?

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see the third season?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will start this Monday at 8:00 p.m. and it will end at 9:30 p.m. It is worth noting that this schedule will be from Monday to Friday, on Saturdays it starts at 8:30 p.m.

José Peláez pointed out that this recipe book will include tips from the judges of ‘The Great Chef’. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

How to see ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

‘The great chef: celebrities’ is broadcast on channel 2; that is, by the Latin signal. There are many ways to follow the program LIVE. The first is to tune through the open signal according to the company that you have acquired in your home. The second is to follow the programming through the official channel of Latina on YouTube. In addition, there is also a app called ‘Latina’, available for Play Store and ios.

Where to watch Latina LIVE?

latin It has different digital channels so that the followers of its schedule of programs do not miss any news. If you type Latina LIVE on YouTube at the mentioned time, you will be able to see the program minute by minute.

There are times when we are away from home, so the ‘Latina’ App is another easy alternative to install on your mobile.

‘The great chef: famous’: who are the participants of the third season?

‘The great chef: celebrities’ begins recharged with their new faces. They are media figures such as actors or actresses, tiktokers, program hosts and even comedians. See here the complete list of participants.

Armando Machuca

Milene Vasquez

josi martinez

Mayra Goñi

Rocky Belmonte

Fatima Aguilar

santi lesmes

Mariella Zannetti

The ‘crazy’ Wagner

leslie stewart

mermaid ortiz

The ‘People’s Herbalist’

Confirmed jury of ‘The great chef: celebrities’

Despite the fact that at one point there was talk that a member who heads ‘The great chef: celebrities’, such as the juries or the driver Jose Pelaez, they could leave the program, none of this is true. The public expressed their desire for the same team to remain until the end, so this season’s juries will also be Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio.

Who won the second season of ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

Just two days ago the grand finale of the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was lived. Natalia Salas and ale fuller they dueled in the rigorous gastronomic tests: the first one was the winner of the contest. Natalia Salas joins the glory of Ricardo Rondón, who also won the pot of gold in the first season.

