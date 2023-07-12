‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the new Latina reality show, continues to captivate its faithful Peruvian followers. The culinary television space that has positioned itself as one of the most watched on television, is preparing to have a new day of competition TODAY, July 11. In the last episode Natalia Salas, Mauricio Mesones, Katia Palma and Ale Fuller faced each other in an elimination night, finally it was the singer who had to leave the program.

What time does ‘The Greatest Chef: Celebrities’ show?

The famous Latina program that highlights the best of gastronomy is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). Likewise, at the request of the public, every Saturday he performs at 8:30 p.m.

If you are not in Peruvian territory and want to follow the program LIVEyou just have to take into account the following hours

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where can I watch ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

The followers of “The Great Chef: Famous” can follow the minute by minute of the program on the Latina signal and also through the YouTube channel of the television house. There is also the option of watching the reality show through the Latina Play application.

‘The great famous chef’ in a new day. Photo: Latina Capture

How to watch Latina LIVE?

For those who wish to follow the programming of Latin LIVE, they can do it in a simple way, through the open signal of their television. The channel is provided totally FREE by various broadcasting companies.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

José Peláez is the host of the Latina program. Photo: Latina Capture

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

To the joy of all his fans, the new program ‘El gran chef: famous’ is broadcast six days in a row on the Latina signal. Likewise, the repetition is published on its different digital platforms.

‘The great chef: celebrities’, second season: eliminated

The competition advances each week in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Unfortunately, as part of the format, the contestants are gradually leaving the television space. So far there are three eliminated:

Jesus Neyra

Jimmy Santi

Junior Silva.