Week of REPECHAGE in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Starting this Thursday the 20th, the 6 eliminated from the cooking reality show returned: Jesús Neyra, Jimmy Santy, Junior Silva, Mauricio Mesones, Antonio Pavón and Natalia Salas. They must overcome their culinary fears if they want to have a second chance at the competition. In the first program of this stage, the ‘Graffity’ actor obtained the highest number of points, while the popular ‘Pollo Gordo’ only scored three. Go on LIVE the minute by minute of the contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Mr. Peet ‘jealous’ over Ale Fuller’s flattery to Rondón in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: “Don’t betray me”

‘The great chef: celebrities’: schedule

‘The great chef: famous’ can be seen FREE and LIVE by the Latina signal. In the countries of South America, different schedules are handled. If you are outside the country and want to follow the programLIVEYou should keep this in mind:

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

‘The great chef: celebrities’, repechage. Photo: composition LR

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

The minute by minute‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’It can be followed by the sign of Latina. Also, you have the option to watch the program online from Latina’s YouTube channel. Likewise, through the Latina Play application you can watch the cooking reality show.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The great chef: celebrities’: users cry for the elimination of Natalia and want her to win the repechage

https://www.youtube.com/live/Hkd2lXeemIc?feature=share

How to watch Latina LIVE?

Latina is a Peruvian channel that can be seen on an open signal and by cable operators. Also, digitally through its mobile application. It is provided free of charge by the different television transmission companies:

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

‘The great chef’, repechage: celebrities who returned to the culinary reality show

Who returned from elimination to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’? These show business characters reappeared on Thursday, July 20:

Jesus Neyra

jimmy santy

Junior Silva

Mauricio Mesones

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas.

YOU CAN SEE: Peláez talks about whether ‘The great chef’ will continue on TV: “We established it from the beginning”

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8.00 pm and on Saturdays at 8.30 pm by the Latina signal. Each week, a participant is eliminated until there is only one who will take the coveted trophy.

#Great #Chef #Famous #Latina #LIVE #Junior #Silva #winner #challenge