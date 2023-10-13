More changes in Latina. ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is going through a new stage since it began its fourth season. To begin with, they experienced the momentary departure of José Peláez due to his participation in an important marathon in China. However, the cooking competition will now have to face a new alteration: its imminent schedule change due to the premiere of ‘Dad in Trouble’, the new original series that Channel 2 has been promoting for several weeks.

According to user ‘elratingmanda1′, ‘The Great Chef’ will leave the 8 pm schedule from Monday to Friday to start an hour earlier, at 7:00 pm, starting this coming Monday, October 23. It is expected that this will mean a good ‘cushion’ and provide a good audience for Latina’s new series, which will be broadcast at 9:00 p.m.. This change in the programming grid also implies that the gastronomic reality show will compete side by side with ‘This is war’. On the other hand, the video published in TikTok With this news it quickly became viral and the comments from the public did not take long to arrive: “It’s a very risky schedule, they should have put the soap on early and then ‘The Great Chef’,” “I can never see it live and I watch it the same day, but later on YouTube,” “Nooo, I got home quickly from work.” to be able to see the program.”

