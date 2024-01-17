Jose Pelaez, the central figure of the program, along with a demanding jury and energetic participants, promise to keep Peruvian families glued to their screens, enjoying each episode. According to a recent advance, the confusion of Pelaez Due to the 'double' nature of the new installment, it anticipates a season full of surprises and memorable moments.

When will the sixth season of 'The Great Chef' start?

There is still no date for the sixth season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', but it is estimated that this time it will introduce changes that will revitalize the competition and capture the attention of the public. Ricky Rodriguez, Latina Entertainment Manager, expressed the team's enthusiasm for this new phase. Despite initial expectations to limit the show to just two seasons, the audience's enthusiastic response fueled the continuation of the reality show, taking it to new horizons in this exciting sixth season.

'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2' Not only does it promise to be a resounding success among Peruvian families, but it is also shaping up to continue being one of the most loved and followed programs in the country. With its combination of fun, flavor and excitement, this new season of Latina Televisión is a must-see television event.

Who will be the juries of 'The Great Chef' sixth season?

It is also not known if the jury will remain the same, but it is expected that Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio will continue to captivate the public when rating the contestants' dishes.