Siren Ortiz andArmando Machuca They were the participants who went to an elimination night in the third season of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’. After presenting their dishes in this new episode of the culinary reality show broadcast this Tuesday, September 26, these characters did not convince the demanding jury made up ofNelly Rossinelli,Giacomo BocchioandJavier Masíasand received the worst grades. For this reason, they must demonstrate their talent and creativity in the next chapter to avoid saying goodbye to the program. It should be noted that the last contestant who was left out of the competition was the ‘Mad Wagner’who returned after the repechage stage.

On the other hand,Mariella Zanetti and Milene VásquezThey did comply with the suggestions of the three judges and were the only ones saved from an upcoming elimination.

