The ‘Mad Wagner’, Leslie Stewart and Mariella ZanettiThey were the participants who went to an elimination night in the third season of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’. After presenting their dishes in this new episode of the culinary reality show broadcast this Friday, September 22, these characters did not convince the demanding jury made up of Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masias and received the worst grades. For this reason, they must demonstrate their talent and creativity in the next chapter to avoid saying goodbye to the program. It should be noted that the last contestant who was left out of the competition was Fátima Aguilar, who returned after the repechage stage.

On the other hand,Rocky Belmonte and Santi Lesmes They did comply with the suggestions of the three judges and were the only ones saved from an upcoming elimination. In this episode of the culinary reality show broadcast by Latina, the participants had to prepare typical dishes from Cusco, with which more than one struggled.

