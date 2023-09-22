Santi Lesmes, Leslie Stewart and Mariella Zanetti They became the new convicts of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. After presenting their dishes in this new episode of the culinary reality show broadcast this Thursday, September 21, these characters They did not convince the demanding jury made up of Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías and received the worst ratings. For this reason, they must demonstrate their talent and creativity in the next chapter to avoid going to elimination night and not saying goodbye to the program. It should be noted that the last contestant who was left out of the competition was Fátima Aguilar, who returned after the repechage stage.

On the other hand, Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca They did comply with the suggestions of the three judges and were the only ones saved from the night of sentencing and from an upcoming elimination. In this episode of the culinary reality show broadcast by Latina, the participants prepared as the first challenge of the night a snack named ‘The Great Chef’ and then, as the second dish, sautéed prawns with tacu tacu de pallares. In addition, the contestants had to play a fun game so they could start cooking their last dish.

#Great #Chef #Celebrities #participants #newly #sentenced #saved