This June 22, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” premieres its second season in Latin America and the participants are ready to start recording. Due to the reception of the public, Giacomo BocchioNelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías were summoned as the jury and Jose Pelaez as the reality show host. However, several doubts have been created among Peruvian viewers, who wonder where the supplies that are not taken from the waiver go. In this note, we reveal what its purpose is.

YOU CAN SEE: José Peláez, host of “El gran chef: famous”: what is his surprising foreign ancestry?

What happens to the food that the contestants don’t use in “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities”?

The producer Ana María Roca-Rey announced where the supplies that are not used by the members of the reality show go “The Great Chef: Celebrities“She clarified that nothing is thrown away in this kitchen, on the contrary, they seek to give perishable food a good end from time to time.

This is what the warehouse of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” looks like. Photo: Latina

“It is donated from the first day. From time to time we change it because it is used and it must be replaced because the vegetables, fruits, deteriorate. Before that happens and they have to be thrown away,we made an alliance with the Ronald McDonald House that is in front of the canal. We talked to them and they were very appreciative.. They made us a cute little plate,” he told La República.

YOU CAN SEE: José Peláez, presenter of “El gran chef: famous”: who was your father and why was he imprisoned in Cuba?

Who are the 12 participants of “The great chef: celebrities?

Finally, Latina announced who are the 12 new faces that will compete to be crowned the best chef of “The Great Chef: Celebrities“. As of this June 22, at 8:00 pm, the first episode of this second season can be broadcast on the screens of channel 2.

Mr Peet

Jimmy Santi

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

ale fuller

Monica Torres

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bXFaZ63uAU

YOU CAN SEE: Grupo Nectar in Bolivia reveals discrepancies between Deyvis Orosco and Papita Jr.: There are legal issues

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Jesus Neyra

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas

Jesus Neira.

Who will be part of “The Great Chef: Celebrities 2”? Photo: Latina

Nelly Rossinelli and her amazing career on television

In the year 2000, the renowned judge of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Nelly Rossinelli, made her debut on television screens and demonstrated her sympathy on the Ernesto Pimentel program. “We did dances according to the theme and we attended the games because it was a noon program. ‘Hello Chola’ had cooking themes such as ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the Mexican afternoon, the Chinese afternoon“He said in an interview with Infobae.

Nelly Rossinelli worked as a model on Ernesto Pimentel’s program in the 2000s. Photo GLR

YOU CAN SEE: José Peláez, host of “El gran chef: famous”: what degree did he study in Spain and why did he return to Peru?

Who was the father of José Peláez and why was he in prison in Cuba?

Jose PelaezHe was moved when talking about his father, whom he considers his greatest inspiration. “My dad hasn’t been around for several years and I always remember him with great affection, a great person, a person who always gave me a lot of love and I always have him present like an angel. I always have him present in my races, when I’m running kilometer 35, I can’t take it anymore, I always remember him,” said the beloved host of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.