beatriz martinezknown as the ‘People’s Herbalist’ is the new competitor in the culinary reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ which premiered its third season. Although she is aware of her facet as an entrepreneur in the natural field and that she is a nutrition student, there are unknown data.

Beatriz Martínez, who is from hill of pasco, told La República unpublished characteristics. He knows his exact age and how tall he is.

How old is Beatriz Martínez, the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’?

She is currently 34 years old and approximately 31 of them have been in Lima, since she emigrated from Cerro de Pasco with her mother at the early age of 5.

Beatriz Martínez is the mother of a small child and is an entrepreneur with her own brand of natural products called Hatun Green. Likewise, she has a store located in the Gamarra Commercial Emporium dedicated to the sale of natural smoothies.

How tall is the ‘People’s Herbalist’, Beatriz Martínez, really?

Beatriz Martínez is the contestant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ smallest in height, as she measures 1.50 m. Compared to colleagues like Josi Martínez, who is more than 20 cm taller than her at 1.70 m. Tall.

‘The town’s herbalist’, Beatriz Martínez, in ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: composition LR / La República / Instagram capture

The “Herbolaria del Pueblo” has won the hearts of her fans, who encourage her in each broadcast of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” to continue giving her best.

