Sirena Ortiz Vilela, a popular actress for her acting work in the miniseries “De vuelta al barrio”, is the current contestant on the TV show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Likewise, the artist stood out outside the country by starring in a film produced by Netflix.

Despite Sirena Ortiz’s still short career, the actress has won the affection of the public, who tune in to ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ every night and seek to know more about her. She next knows how old she is exactly and what is her actual height.

How old is Sirena Ortiz, a contestant on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Sirena Luisa Ortiz Vilela, full name of the actress, he is 28 years old. The artist was born on August 10, 1995 in the city of Lima, Peru. She is the daughter of Marcos Ortiz and Guadalupe Vilela.

Although Sirena Ortiz Vilela became known for giving life to Sara Bravo, she began her artistic life at the age of 8. At that time, she started participating in different commercials for Peruvian television.

How tall is Sirena Ortiz, a member of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

According to the resume, presented by Tondero, of Sirena Ortiz Vilela, the exact height of the actress is 1.56 m. Her height is greater than fellow culinary reality show partners such as Beatriz Martínez, who is 1.50 m tall, and less than that of the tiktoker Josi Martínez, who is 1.70 m tall.

It should be noted that before joining “The Great Chef: Famous”, he moved to Mexico to continue his acting career. At the end of 2022, she stars in the Mexican film “El guau” as Claudia, which was released on Netflix.