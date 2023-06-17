“The Big Chef: Celebrities” Its final week begins and this Wednesday, June 21, we will meet the brand new winner of the cooking reality show that has stolen the hearts of Peruvian families. The six participants that remain in the competition will continue to do their best in the preparation of the dishes that are judged by the experienced Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. In that line, only one will establish himself as a winner and some may wonder what will be the prize that he will take home. Here we tell you.

Which contestants made it to the final week of “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities”?

After the last elimination of the first season, Miguel Vergara left “The Big Chef: Celebrities” and they already knew who will be the characters that will dispute the expected final week of the Latina culinary reality show.

Karina Calmet

Korina Rivadeneira

Ricardo Rondon

Andres Vilchez

Susan Leon

Nico Ponce.

Miguel Vergara was eliminated from “The Great Chef”. Photo: Latina

What prize would the winner of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” take?

Maybe some followers of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” They are curious about the prize that would be awarded to whoever wins the cooking competition. In this sense, Nelly Rossinelli herself spoke with The Republic in an interview and shed some light on the subject.

“An award as such has not yet been confirmed by the production. What is there is the title as the great chef, which is enough. In addition to all the learning over the weeks, they have had master classes, they have worked at side of wonderful chefs”, explained on that occasion.

Which contestants were eliminated from “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities”?

Throughout the weeks and days of elimination, several celebrities left the kitchen of “The Great Chef”. Here we leave you the list of competitors who won the love of the public, but despite all their efforts they had to leave the reality show.

Natalia Malaga

Patricia Porto Carrero

fiorella rodriguez

milett figueroa

George Henderson

Miguel Vergara.

Who will be in the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” begins as soon as the first ends. This week the new 12 stars of the program were announced.

Alessandra Fuller

Mr Peet

Monica Torres

jimmy santy

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Jesus Neyra

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas

