Christian Wagnerbetter known as the ‘Crazy’, is part of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ And his presence has not gone unnoticed. Thus, in the short time that he has been on the culinary reality show, he has earned the affection of the viewers who follow the TV program.

Although Christian Alexander Wagner, the ‘Crazy’, was born in Lima, Peru, the former reporter has ancestry from a foreign country. We will tell you what it is about below.

What is the ancestry of ‘Mad’ Wagner, a member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Christian Alexander Wagner Suit revealed in the last broadcast of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ that his maternal grandmother is Italian; therefore, he carries said foreign ancestry. The reason for the emotional confession was that the Day of the Elderly was commemorated in the kitchen reality show.

Christian, the ‘Crazy’ Wagner, introduced his grandmother on the show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ from whom he received Italian roots. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Shot/YouTube Shot

“My grandmother, Alda, is my mother’s mother. She is 97 years old. My grandmother, as a good Italian, called us every Sunday, the whole big family, to eat,” said ‘Crazy’ Wagner.

Likewise, ‘Crazy’ Wagner stressed that he had spent pleasant moments with his grandmother of Italian roots. “The memories I have of my grandmother are the best,” he recounted.

Wagner Suito also confessed a curious fact: his grandmother Alda also nicknames him “Crazy” with affection and encourages him whenever she sees him on television competing in “The Great Chef: Celebrities.”

