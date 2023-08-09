The famous culinary reality is getting more and more complicated. Unfortunately, Mónica Torres was eliminated from the competition after Giacomo Bocchio announced that she had saved herself Natalia Salaswho did not hold back the tears when she saw her friend leave the competition.

In addition to the competitors, José Peláez was also moved to tears by the elimination of Monica Torres. “There is a part of me that always saw you raise that glass and I am very sorry to know that you are not going to continue advancing in the competition,” said the presenter of “The great chef: celebrities.”

Faced with this situation, users of social networks did not take long to show their solidarity and sadness for the elimination of the actress. “They eliminated Mónica Torres, she lost Peruvian television”said a netizen.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Torres is ELIMINATED from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and is left out of the grand finale

Users react to the removal of Mónica Torres from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Capture Twitter

Likewise, many people trusted that Mónica Torres could reach the final and face Laura Spoya. “I don’t fuck **, Mónica Torres was the only one who could cope with Spoya. Only my horse remains, Mr. Peet.”, indicated another user.

Users react to the removal of Mónica Torres from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Capture Twitter Users react to the removal of Mónica Torres from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Capture Twitter Users react to the removal of Mónica Torres from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Capture Twitter

Which participants were eliminated?

So far, Junior Silva, Antonio Pavón, Belén Estévez, Katia Palma and Jesús Neyra have been eliminated from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. On the other hand, Natalia Salas, Mauricio Mesones, who also left the program, had the chance to return thanks to the rematch stage.

#great #chef #celebrities #users #networks #dismayed #elimination #Mónica #Torres