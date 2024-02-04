On Saturday, February 3, the exciting finale of the culinary reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' took place in Latina, in which the model Tilsa Lozano She was runner-up, one step away from winning the long-awaited golden pot, a title that finally went to actor Cristian Ysla. Third place went to the influencer Mayra Goñi.

Despite Ysla's victory, the most touching moment of the night occurred when the former Playboy bunny's children, Valentina and Massimo, made a surprise appearance on the show to offer their support to their mother. The youngest daughter left everyone speechless with an emotional speech in which she praised the bravery of her mother, even after suffering burns while she was preparing a dessert. These moving words made the feared jury of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' burst into tears.

What was the shocking speech of Tilsa Lozano's daughter that made the jury of 'The Great Chef' cry?

“We are very proud of her for everything she has achieved here, because when it burned he kept going and never gave up (…). I want to thank the judges, Peláez and Machuca, everyone who supported my mother when she burned. and that they continued to help her because… she moved on, and I want to be the best for her,” Valentina, the eldest daughter of Tilsa Lozano and businessman Jackson Mora, said with a broken voice and shedding tears.

Listening carefully to the words of the girl, who highlighted her mother's role in the reality show, the judges of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías, shed some tears. Likewise, the driver Jose Pelaezwho was also moved, added: “I witnessed that, Valentina, your mother was a champion.”

Valentina, daughter of Tilsa Lozano, made the jury of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and José Peláez cry. Photo: Latina

What was the accident that Tilsa Lozano suffered during 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' like?

In the broadcast on Saturday, November 4, during her participation in the fourth season of the contest 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', Tilsa Lozano experienced an accident when she suffered a burn. This incident occurred while trying to open a can of condensed milk previously cooked in a pressure cooker. The input was intended to be used in the preparation of a Lima-style sigh. Her contact caused injuries to his arm. The prompt action of cooling the affected area under water and the timely intervention of medical services were essential for the management of the burn.

This is how Tilsa Lozano's arm looked after the accident suffered in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Photo: Instagram/Tilsa Lozano

Despite the pain and adversity, the Peruvian model demonstrated her courage and determination by deciding to remain in the competition.

What did Cristian Ysla do to win 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

In the final of the program 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', the contenders Christian Ysla, Mayra Goñi and Tilsa Lozano faced the challenge of preparing three demanding dishes: a starter consisting of fan shells on a base of ocopa and native potatoes; a main course of crispy charella accompanied by bean puree and chupe sauce; and for dessert, an innovative deconstructed version of the pisco sour glass.

After the first round, in which the judges evaluated the dishes without knowing the identity of the person who had prepared them, Mayra Goñi was designated to take third place, which produced a mixture of sadness for her departure and joy for having reached the final. “You are here not because someone gave it to you, but because you deserve it”, Nelly Rossinelli told the influencer, which generated her tears of emotion. “I'm going to miss everyone, you get attached to it, you spend beautiful days here,” Goñi concluded.

The competition intensified with the preparation of the main course and dessert. Ysla and Lozano put their maximum effort into these challenging recipes. In the end, judges Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías determined Christian Ysla as the winner of the season. He thus stood out among the other competitors for his culinary skill and creativity.

